The Guardians claimed Haase off waivers from the Tigers on Monday.

After Detroit moved him off its 40-man roster last week, Haase will stick within the American League Central and begin his second stint in the Guardians organization after he was drafted by Cleveland in 2011 before being traded to the Tigers in 2020. Haase has no minor-league options remaining, so he'll join the 26-man active roster and will step in as the new No. 2 catcher behind Bo Naylor while Cam Gallagher (concussion) and David Fry (hamstring) are on the injured list. Prior to being cut by the Tigers, Haase slashed an abysmal .201/.246/.284 over 282 plate appearances on the season.