Valera is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Valera batted out of the two hole in the final two games of the Guardians' weekend series with the Rays, but he'll give way to Nolan Jones in right field and will hit the bench Monday. Since getting called up from Triple-A Columbus last week, Valera has gone 3-for-10 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored through his first five big-league games.