Valera (knee) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Thursday, SI.com reports.
Valera is returning from a ruptured patellar tendon that has kept him sidelined since last September. He'll likely get plenty of time to find a rhythm at the dish and then begin his season at Triple-A Columbus when activated.
More News
-
Guardians' George Valera: Taking batting practice•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Will start running this week•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Staying in Cleveland•
-
George Valera: Non-tendered by Cleveland•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Loses spot on 40-man roster•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Will undergo surgery on right knee•