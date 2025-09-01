The Guardians selected Valera's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

He will start at designated hitter and bat seventh for his big-league debut Monday in Fenway Park against righty Brayan Bello. Valera was a premium dynasty prospect five or six years ago, but injuries greatly affected his development, and then his hit tool stalled out in the upper levels. Still just 24, the lefty-hitting outfielder slashed .255/.346/.457 with three home runs and a 25.2 percent strikeout rate in 28 games at Triple-A this season after returning from 2024 patellar tendon surgery.