Guardians' George Valera: Gets September call-up
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians selected Valera's contract from Triple-A Columbus on Monday.
He will start at designated hitter and bat seventh for his big-league debut Monday in Fenway Park against righty Brayan Bello. Valera was a premium dynasty prospect five or six years ago, but injuries greatly affected his development, and then his hit tool stalled out in the upper levels. Still just 24, the lefty-hitting outfielder slashed .255/.346/.457 with three home runs and a 25.2 percent strikeout rate in 28 games at Triple-A this season after returning from 2024 patellar tendon surgery.
More News
-
Guardians' George Valera: MLB debut on tap•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Back from knee injury•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Beginning rehab assignment•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Taking batting practice•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Will start running this week•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Staying in Cleveland•