Valera went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Twins.

Getting the start in right field and hitting seventh, Valera took Joe Ryan deep in the second inning, one of four Cleveland long balls off the right-hander in a 6-0 victory. It was Valera's first career big-league homer, and through his first 10 MLB games he's batting .269 (7-for-26) with two doubles, three runs, three RBI and a 4:9 BB:K.