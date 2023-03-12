Valera (wrist) was optioned Sunday to Triple-A Columbus by the Guardians, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.
Valera has been bothered by a wrist injury, but wasn't a real candidate to make the Opening Day roster regardless of health. The 22-year-old is widely considered one of the better hitting prospects in the Cleveland system, however, so there's a very good chance that he will make his MLB debut before the close of the 2023 season.
More News
-
Guardians' George Valera: Doing bat-handling exercises•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Could require MRI•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Exits with wrist discomfort•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Recovered from offseason surgery•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Recovering from hand surgery•
-
Guardians' George Valera: Mixed results after promotion•