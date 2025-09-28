Guardians' George Valera: Taking seat against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Valera is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rangers.
Southpaw Patrick Corbin is on the hill for Texas, so Valera and fellow left-handed hitters Kyle Manzardo and C.J. Kayfus will head to the bench. Johnathan Rodriguez will receive the start in right field in Valera's stead.
