Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Snaps mini skid
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ramirez went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Monday's 3-1 win over the Diamondbacks.
Ramirez's first-inning single snapped an 0-for-11 funk over the previous three games, the second longest slump of the season for the third baseman. The steal was his 36th of the season.
