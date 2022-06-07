The Guardians recalled McCarty from Triple-A Columbus and designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Rangers in Cleveland.

Cal Quantrill is scheduled to start for the Guardians in the first game of the twin bill, but the team has yet to announce a starter for Game 2. If he's not needed in relief in Game 1, McCarty could be a candidate to take the hill for the nightcap, given that he's already made five starts in the minors this season and will be available Tuesday on his typical four days' rest. Cleveland could also choose to treat the second contest as a bullpen day, but McCarty may still be needed to fill multiple innings in relief in that scenario.