Cleveland acquired Calhoun from the Dodgers on Friday in exchange for cash considerations, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Calhoun has posted a shiny .297/.376/.530 batting line with nine home runs and 46 TBI in 58 games (266 plate appearances) this season between the Triple-A affiliates of the Yankees and Dodgers. It looks like the 35-year-old outfielder will get another major-league opportunity with the Guardians, who could use a boost of offense.