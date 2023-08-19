Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in a 4-1 win over the Tigers during the second game of Friday's doubleheader.

Neither team was able to produce much offense on the day -- the combined score across both games of the twin bill was 6-5 Guardians -- but Calhoun found a way to post solid numbers in the nightcap. With Josh Naylor (oblique) still lacking a target date for his return, Calhoun will continue to hold down a near-everyday role for Cleveland, and the 35-year-old is slashing .317/.378/.366 over his first 11 games with the club.