Calhoun is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Calhoun will hit the bench Wednesday while Guardians manager Terry Francona stocks up on right-handed bats to counter Dodgers southpaw Clayton Kershaw. Gabriel Arias will step in at first base in place of Calhoun, who has slugged home runs in both of his last two starts.