Calhoun went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

His seventh-inning blast down the right-field line off Caleb Ferguson put the game out of reach. Calhoun, who had been toiling at Triple-A for the Dodgers prior to being sent to the Guardians when Josh Naylor (oblique) got injured, has two homers in 13 games since coming to Cleveland, but they've come in his last two starts to fuel a .306/.370/.469 slash line. Naylor has just resumed baseball activities and there's no clear timeline yet for his return, so Calhoun figures to continue holding down the fort at first base at least through the end of the month.