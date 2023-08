Calhoun went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's 10-7 win over the Blue Jays.

Calhoun's big day culminated with a two-run double in the 11th that proved to be the game-winning hit for the Guardians. The 35-year-old Calhoun hasn't hit above .235 since 2017 but has provided a spark for the Guardians since joining the club on Aug. 5. He's currently hitting .288 with two homers, 11 RBI and 11 runs scored in 66 at-bats.