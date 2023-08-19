Manzardo (shoulder) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored for Cleveland's Arizona Complex League affiliate on Friday.

This was the beginning of Manzardo's rehab assignment. He's been out of action for over six weeks after sustaining an injury with Triple-A Durham while still in the Rays' organization. The Guardians acquired Manzardo in the trade that sent Aaron Civale to Tampa at the deadline.