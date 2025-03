Manzardo went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run in Saturday's spring game against the Royals.

Manzardo launched his third Cactus League home run and is batting .412 (14-for-34) with five extra-base hits and seven RBI through 13 games. The 24-year-old should be a lineup regular in 2025 for the Guardians, either at designated hitter or first base.