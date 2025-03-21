Manzardo was scratched from Friday's Cactus League lineup due to left shoulder inflammation, SI.com reports.
The severity of the injury is unclear, but Manzardo will be withheld from the lineup for at least one game. The 24-year-old will have a few opportunities to play in exhibition games ahead of Opening Day in Kansas City on Thursday.
More News
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Clubs third spring homer•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Swats first spring homer•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Absent from Game 5 lineup•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Idle against lefty•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Sitting against left-hander•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Lifts fifth homer•