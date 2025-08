Manzardo went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in Friday's 3-2 extra inning win over Minnesota.

Manzardo sent the fans home happy after his single to left field brought Brayan Rocchio home. Manzardo has been red hot at the plate since the All-Star break and is in the midst of a 10-game hitting streak, going 15-for-33 (.455) with three home runs and 11 RBI over that span.