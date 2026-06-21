Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Drives in three runs Saturday

Manzardo went 2-for-4 with a home run and three total RBI in an 8-1 victory versus the Astros on Saturday.

Manzardo broke a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer to the opposite field in the third inning. He capped the scoring in the contest with a run-scoring single in the seventh. Manzardo has gone deep twice in his past three games to push his total to nine home runs on the season. Though he's often sat against lefty starters this season, Manzardo has been in the lineup the past two times Cleveland has faced a southpaw, and his bat has become more important with Jose Ramirez (hand) in the midst of an extended absence.