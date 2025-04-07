Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Angels.
Manzardo cracked his third home run of the season in the fourth inning to tie the game at 2-2 before the Angels pulled away in the latter innings. He leads the Guardians with nine RBI through nine games.
