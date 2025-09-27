Manzardo went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 7-2 loss to Texas.

Manazardo blasted his 27th homer of the year and his first since Sept. 10 against the Royals. The 25-year-old slugger has been a quality power hitter in 2025, though his fantasy appeal has been limited by his weak batting average and lack of production across the board. Through 465 at-bats, Manzardo is hitting .232 with just 47 runs scored and two stolen bases but does have 70 RBI.