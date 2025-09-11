Manzardo went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to Kansas City.

Manzardo responded to the Royals jumping out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning with at two-run blast in the bottom of the frame. It was the fifth home run in the last 11 games for Manzardo, who is 12-for-37 (.324) with six extra-base hits, 10 RBI and seven runs scored during that stretch. He's second on the team with 28 homers and having a strong second half, slashing .282/.381/.542 with 11 home runs and 30 RBI over 43 games since the All-Star break.