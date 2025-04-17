Manzardo is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Baltimore.
Manzardo is just 1-for-14 at the dish over his last five games, so he'll get a day off to regroup. Jose Ramirez is handling designated hitter duties for the Guardians on Thursday, while Gabriel Arias plays third base and Daniel Schneemann covers second base.
