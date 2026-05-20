Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Heading to bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The Guardians typically hold the left-handed-hitting Manzardo out against left-handed starters, but he'll miss out on a start Wednesday against right-hander Drew Anderson. Cleveland will go with Rhys Hoskins at first base as the replacement for Manzardo.
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