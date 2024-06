The Guardians optioned Manzardo to Triple-A Columbus on Tuesday.

Manzardo was brought up from Triple-A on May 6 and served mostly as a part-time starter during his first stint in the big leagues, slashing .207/.241/.329 with a 26.4 percent strikeout rate over 87 plate appearances. He'll head back to Triple-A to pick up more consistent playing time. Third baseman Jose Ramirez (personal) was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move.