Manzardo started at first base and went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Manzardo, who was recently moved into the cleanup spot, belted a two-run homer in the first inning that stood up. It was his fourth home run through 12 games, and Manzardo's 11 RBI leads the club. Depending on your league's position-eligibility criteria, he may not qualify at first base based on the six starts he made there in 2024. Thursday's game was his third start at the position in 2025, and the Guardians' desire to manage the 39-year-old Carlos Santana, Cleveland's primary first baseman, should result in Manzardo achieving multi-position status and greater roster flexibility for fantasy managers.