Manzardo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, a double and a walk in Monday's 10-5 win over the Orioles.

Manzardo gave the Guardians a 6-5 lead they wouldn't relinquish with a solo homer in the sixth inning before being pinch hit for in the seventh to avoid a lefty-on-lefty matchup. The 25-year-old appears to be heating up, having homered three times while collecting hits in four of his past five games. For the year, he's slashing .219/.295/.453 with 16 long balls, 38 RBI, 28 runs scored and one steal across 308 plate appearances.