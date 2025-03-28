Manzardo went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer, a double, a triple and four total RBI in Thursday's 7-4 win over Kansas City.

Manzardo stared in Cleveland's Opening Day win, ultimately winding up a single shy of a cycle. The left-hander put the Guardians ahead 4-3 with a two-run homer off Angel Zerpa in the fourth inning before driving in two more runs with a triple in the 10th, the first of his MLB career. Manzardo already came into the season as a popular sleeper candidate after a strong showing in Spring Training. He slashed .234/.282/.421 with five homers and 15 RBI in 156 plate appearances as a rookie last year.