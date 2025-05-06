Manzardo isn't in the lineup for Game 2 of Tuedsay's doubleheader against the Nationals.
Manzardo will sit out the final game of Tuesday's activities after going 0-for-4 with an RBI and scoring a run during the early game. His absence will move Jose Ramirez to the DH spot while Will Wilson starts at third base and bats seventh.
