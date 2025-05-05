Manzardo went 2-for-3 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Manzardo shook off a 1-for-14 stretch with his fifth multi-hit game of the season. The steal was his and just his fifth since becoming a professional in 2021.
