Manzardo is absent from the lineup for Monday's game in San Diego.
The left-handed hitting Manzardo started each of the first three contests of the season, including one versus a southpaw, but he'll get a day off Monday against lefty Kyle Hart. Johnathan Rodriguez is getting a start at designated hitter as Manzardo rests.
