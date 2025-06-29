Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Sitting against lefty
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manzardo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
With southpaw Matthew Liberatore on the bump for the Cardinals, Manzardo will join fellow left-handed hitters Bo Naylor, Daniel Schneemann and Nolan Jones on the bench as the Guardians stock their lineup with eight right-handed batters or switch hitters. David Fry will replace Manzardo as the Guardians' designated hitter and will bat second.
