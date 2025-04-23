Manzardo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.
With a tough lefty (Carlos Rodon) on the hill for New York, the left-handed-hitting Manzardo will get the afternoon off in the series finale. Jose Ramirez will get a day out of the infield and will serve as the Guardians' designated hitter in place of Manzardo, who has gone 6-for-19 with three home runs, two doubles, two walks, seven RBI and four runs over his last five games.
More News
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Has RBI in five straight•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Homers in third straight•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Goes yard again Sunday•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Blasts solo homer off Skenes•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Grabbing seat Thursday•
-
Guardians' Kyle Manzardo: Getting day off versus lefty•