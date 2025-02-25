Manzardo started at designated hitter and went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Monday's spring game against the Diamondbacks.

Manzardo connected on a changeup for his first home run of the Cactus League. The 24-year-old got his feet wet in the majors last season and is viewed as a potential replacement for the power lost when the Guardians sent Josh Naylor to Arizona during the offseason. The left-handed batter fared well against all pitching in the minors but was held to a .566 OPS and just 19 at-bats against southpaws in the majors.