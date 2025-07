Manzardo went 3-for-4 with two homers, a walk and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Manzardo posted the second multi-homer game of his career with a two-run blast in the third followed by a solo shot in the sixth. He's now hit safely in 11 of his last 12 games, slashing .357/.429/.762 with five homers and 13 RBI over that span and is now up to 18 home runs and 46 RBI for the season.