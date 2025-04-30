Manzardo went 2-for-3 with a walk and a walk-off solo home run in Tuesday's 2-1 win against the Twins.

Offense was at a premium Tuesday in Cleveland, but Manzardo had a productive evening and came through in the clutch with a solo homer to break a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the ninth inning. The 24-year-old is batting just .227 through 26 games this season, but he's still showcased his power potential with eight long balls. Manzardo has provided a bit more consistency over the past 10 games, however, having gone 11-for-37 (.297 average) with two doubles and three homers.