Allen (6-9) took the loss after throwing 6.1 innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four, during Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Orioles.

Allen's streak of seven straight starts without allowing more than three earned runs is over after allowing four runs Thursday. The left-hander has gotten some tough results lately, sporting a 1-5 record in his last six starts with a 4.08 ERA, 32 hits allowed and 28 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. The 26-year-old is slated to take the mound next against the Rockies at home.