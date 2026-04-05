Guardians' Logan Allen: Called up for twin bill
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians recalled Allen from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The left-hander failed to crack Cleveland's starting rotation to begin the season and has instead stayed stretched out at Columbus. Allen pitched well in his lone Triple-A start, allowing one run on four hits with five strikeouts and a walk across five innings. Slade Cecconi and Parker Messick are penciled in as the Guardians' starting pitchers for the twin bill, setting up Allen to potentially work as a long reliever.
More News
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: May be needed by Cleveland•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Loses battle for rotation spot•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Has night to forget•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Fits in one more start before WBC•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Works spring opener•
-
Guardians' Logan Allen: Coughs up four runs in no-decision•