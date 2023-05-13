Allen yielded three runs on eight hits and two walks over 4.1 innings during Friday's loss to the Angels. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Allen worked through three shutout frames before the Angels brought home three runs in a long fourth inning. It was the shortest outing of his young career and his first time allowing more than two runs. The 24-year-old now holds a 3.43 ERA and a 24:7 K:BB through 21 innings. Allen is lined up for a road start against the White Sox next week.