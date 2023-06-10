Allen didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 10-9 extra-innings win over the Astros, giving up five runs on nine hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

Most of the damage came on a three-run shot by Jose Abreu in the first inning, but Allen still exited after 85 pitches (58 strikes) in line for his third loss before Cleveland set an modern era record by coming back from five separate deficits in the seventh inning or later. The rookie southpaw hadn't allowed more than three earned runs in any of his first eight big-league starts, and he'll take a 3.31 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 51:15 K:BB through 51.2 innings into his next outing, likely to come next week in San Diego.