Allen didn't factor into the decision against the Royals on Wednesday, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out two over five innings.

While Allen had hiccups in the first and third innings, he was near perfect otherwise, facing the minimum number of batters over his remaining three frames and logging at least five innings for the 16th time in his last 17 starts. The right-hander came into the outing with a 5.87 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 19 walks across his previous six starts (30.2 innings), and while Wednesday's line was cleaner, he continued to struggle with limiting baserunners. Allen remains tough to trust in most formats, offering little more than streaming value when facing weaker lineups.