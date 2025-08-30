Allen did not factor into the decision in Friday's 5-4 win over the Mariners, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings.

Allen was tagged for four runs in the first inning but settled in to blank the Mariners over his final five frames. It was the first time the southpaw completed six innings since July 29, and he'll close August with a 5.96 ERA across five starts. For the year, he owns a 4.42 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 105:57 K:BB over 134.1 innings and lines up for a road matchup with the Red Sox next week.