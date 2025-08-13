Allen didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Marlins, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and four walks over five innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw wasn't sharp, throwing just 53 of 93 pitches for strikes, but Allen kept the Miami offense at bay until the fifth inning, when a two-out walk to Otto Lopez set the stage for a three-run rally that tied the game. After an 11-start stretch in which Allen didn't issue more than two free passes in an outing, he's now walked eight batters in 10 innings over his last two trips to the mound. He'll take a 3.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 92:48 K:BB over 118.2 frames into his next start, which is scheduled to come at home this weekend against Atlanta.