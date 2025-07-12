Allen (6-7) picked up the win in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the White Sox, allowing two runs on one hit and two walks over six innings. He struck out five.

The southpaw served up a two-run shot to Luis Robert in the second inning, but otherwise Allen was nearly untouchable as he tossed 56 of 92 pitches for strikes in his third straight quality start and his fifth of the season. Allen will head into the All-Star break with a 4.00 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 70:38 K:BB through 90 innings.