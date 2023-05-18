site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Mike Zunino: Sitting out Thursday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Zunino is not in the Guardians' lineup for Thursday's tilt against the White Sox.
Zunino is 0-for-27 with 21 strikeouts and one walk so far in May, which is quite the drought even for him. Cam Gallagher -- who is hitless in May himself -- will do the catching.
