Straw went 4-for-5 with a stolen base, a walk and a run in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Straw was able to reach base multiple times for the fourth straight contest and fifth time in six games this season. The 27-year-old was also able to swipe his fourth bag of 2022, tying with Luis Robert for the MLB lead in stolen bases. Overall, Straw has the potential to produce a career-year as long as he's hitting atop the Guardians' lineup.