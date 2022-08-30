site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: On bench Tuesday
Straw isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Orioles, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Straw has gone hitless in three straight games and is nearing the end of the month hitting a dreadful .095/.117/.108 since August began. Will Benson is the center fielder Tuesday.
