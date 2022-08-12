site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Guardians' Myles Straw: Receives Friday off
Straw is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Blue Jays.
Straw is 0-for-14 with an RBI over the past four games and will take a seat for Friday's contest in Toronto. Will Benson will man center field for Cleveland in the series opener.
