Straw will start in center field and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Royals.

Straw looked to be moving into more of a part-time role earlier this month, but he appears to have since settled back in as the Guardians' preferred option in center field while Ramon Laureano has found himself on the bench more frequently. However, since he's slashing just .114/.158/.143 thus far in September, Straw is far from guaranteed to hold down a regular lineup spot for the rest of the season.