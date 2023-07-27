Sandlin (5-3) allowed a run on two hits and struck out one over one inning to pick up the win Wednesday over the Royals.

Sandlin worked the fifth inning after starter Gavin Williams was inefficient over four scoreless frames (87 pitches). While Sandlin has struggled lately, giving up six runs over his last four innings, he's picked up two holds and a win in that span. He's at a 3.63 ERA, 0.96 WHIP and 43:14 K:BB through 39.2 innings while continuing to fill a versatile role in the Guardians' bullpen.